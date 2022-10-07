Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,832,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

