Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.38. 1,262,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.