Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,407 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $60.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

