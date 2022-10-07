Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 99,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

