Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 152.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 93,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 501,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

