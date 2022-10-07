Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

