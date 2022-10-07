Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 75.0% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $2,630,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.66. 33,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

