Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $47.04 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.