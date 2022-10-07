Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lonza Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $725.40.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

