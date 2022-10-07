LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading 4% Higher

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.06). 270,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 725,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

LoopUp Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

