Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $171.80 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $171,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $17.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 441.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.71 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.