Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $76.23 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $76,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.20. 54,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,976. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $180.16 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.