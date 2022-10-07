Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.88. 74,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

