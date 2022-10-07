Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.36% of Stryker worth $270,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.57. 59,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

