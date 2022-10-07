Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.35. 23,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

