Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

LOW stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.21. 2,848,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

