Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,028. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.