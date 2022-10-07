LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 20,000 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.48. 1,289,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.