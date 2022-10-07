Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

LUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837 in the last 90 days.

TSE:LUG opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$12.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.8634995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

