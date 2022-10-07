MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

