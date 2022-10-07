Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,968,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

