Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,651 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $16.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

