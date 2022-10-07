Magic Manor Price Tops $0.0706 on Top Exchanges (MGC)

Magic Manor (MGC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Magic Manor has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Manor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Manor has a market cap of $14.83 and approximately $19,064.00 worth of Magic Manor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Magic Manor Token Profile

Magic Manor launched on July 17th, 2022. Magic Manor’s official Twitter account is @metaswapbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Manor’s official website is metaswap.cx/#.

Magic Manor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Manor (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Magic Manor has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Magic Manor is 0.07087519 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $146,307.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaswap.cx/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Manor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Manor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Manor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

