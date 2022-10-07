Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.06

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $744.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $136.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 103.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

