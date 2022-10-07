Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.55

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $952.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
