MAPS Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. MAPS has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $267,257.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH token that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,493,643 tokens. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @maps_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAPS is maps.me/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAPS (MAPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAPS has a current supply of 9,999,999,995.609808 with 45,493,576.163807 in circulation. The last known price of MAPS is 0.1388277 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $206,209.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maps.me/token/.”

MAPS Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

