Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of MARA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

