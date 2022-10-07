Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.31. 38,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,544. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

