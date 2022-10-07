Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PH traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

