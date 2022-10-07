Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,332. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

