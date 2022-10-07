Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 233,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

