Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. 861,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,148,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

