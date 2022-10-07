Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 181,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.