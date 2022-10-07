Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

GD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

