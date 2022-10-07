Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 61,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 284,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

