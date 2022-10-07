Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,674,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 283,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 64,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

F stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,938,552. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

