Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,955,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,237. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.