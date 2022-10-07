Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 780,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,014. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

