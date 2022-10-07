Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,960,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,921 shares during the quarter. Matinas BioPharma makes up approximately 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 9,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,753,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTNB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 162,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,280. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

