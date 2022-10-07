McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

