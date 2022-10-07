Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MDP stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.75. 40,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.