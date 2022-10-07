MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

