MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 2,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

