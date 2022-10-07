Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

