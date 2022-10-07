Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Medtronic by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 221,428 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after buying an additional 48,602 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.7 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
