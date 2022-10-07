Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 2.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 51,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,308,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.