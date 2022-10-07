Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 2.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 51,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,308,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

