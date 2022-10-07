Metagochi (MGCHI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.56

Metagochi (MGCHI) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Metagochi has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metagochi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metagochi has a total market cap of $41.56 and $17,984.00 worth of Metagochi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metagochi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Metagochi Profile

Metagochi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. Metagochi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Metagochi’s official Twitter account is @metagochi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metagochi is metagochi.com. The official message board for Metagochi is medium.com/@safeape0. The Reddit community for Metagochi is https://reddit.com/r/metagochi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metagochi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagochi (MGCHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metagochi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagochi is 0 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagochi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metagochi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metagochi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metagochi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metagochi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metagochi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.