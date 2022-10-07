MetaMatic 1-Day Volume Tops $158,527.00 (META)

MetaMatic (META) traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One MetaMatic token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMatic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $158,527.00 worth of MetaMatic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMatic has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMatic Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. MetaMatic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,000,000,000 tokens. MetaMatic’s official Twitter account is @metamatic_coin. The official website for MetaMatic is metamatic.finance.

MetaMatic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMatic (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaMatic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMatic is 0 USD and is down -100.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metamatic.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMatic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMatic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMatic using one of the exchanges listed above.

