Metaverse Index Price Hits $29.19 (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Metaverse Index has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Metaverse Index has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Index token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.19 or 0.00149090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index Token Profile

Metaverse Index’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 39,602 tokens. The official message board for Metaverse Index is medium.com/indexcoop. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364f2abdc788b7e918bc238b21f109cd634d7. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Index (MVI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Index has a current supply of 39,602.22521405 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Index is 29.8953827 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,326.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364F2ABdC788b7E918bc238B21f109Cd634D7.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

