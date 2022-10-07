MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 144,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,108. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.22%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

